Caitlyn Jenner ‘Shocked’ Over Kylie Pregnancy Reports — She’s Too Young & Not Married

Caitlyn Jenner is reported shaken by the reports that her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s child! Here’s the details on how the trans icon is reacting to the bombshell!

Are you blown away by the reports that Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 20, might actually be pregnant! So is the rest of the human race! In fact, our sources tell us even Caitlyn Jenner, 67, was shook by the reports! Word has it Caitlyn was hoping that Kylie would wait until her 30s before taking on something as involved as parenthood. Check out loads of Kylie snaps right here!

“Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant,” a source close to Caitlyn shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship. Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help, but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life. Caitlyn would have liked for Kylie to wait ’til she was in her thirties, but Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s crazy in love with Travis, so she didn’t want to wait any longer. Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis [Scott, 25] really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the exact opposite—that she and Travis will be together forever.” Wow!

Another insider shared that despite her misgivings, Caitlyn plans to support Kylie in any way she can. “If Kylie is happy then Caitlyn is happy but she can’t believe her baby is all grown up and having a child of her own,” the second source relayed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants Kylie to know that she will be there whenever she needs it and hopes for the absolute best but it is still pretty crazy to Caitlyn that it happened so fast. She is still wrapping her head around all of it. Caitlyn definitely has mixed emotions over it all.” This can’t be easy, but it’s encouraging to know that, if Kylie is in fact pregnant, she is surrounded with support!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Caitlyn? Are you fearful for Kylie or excited if she is in fact expecting a child? Let us know!