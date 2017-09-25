‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Briana Gives Birth & Kailyn Graduates From College

Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry were both in tears during the Sept. 25 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ when the former gave birth to her daughter, Stella, and the latter graduated from college!

It was a night of major milestones on Sept. 25, when Briana gave birth to baby Stella and Kailyn graduated from college — both events happened during this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2. But that’s not all that happened. After her final doctor appointment, before giving birth to Stella, Luis asked Briana if she ever wanted to try to work things out between them. She was taken off guard, but it also looked like she was trying to hide a smile. He said he wanted her back in his life, but she said he’d have to wait until after the baby was born. We’re guessing she just wants to see what kind of father he is before she commits to reuniting with him romantically.

Later, Barbara tried making peace with Jenelle at Kaiser‘s birthday party, but Jenelle wasn’t having any of it. After Kaiser blew out his candles, Barbara suggested they all rent a cabin and go away for a weekend together, as she felt that she and Jenelle were finally getting along again. Unfortunate for her, she was sadly mistaken. Jenelle told Barbara that they’re “civil” because of co-parenting Jace, but she in no way shape or form likes her mother. Then, Jenelle told her friend that Barbara would NOT be invited to her wedding — and she held true to that, as Barbara was nowhere to be seen at the ceremony this past weekend.

Elsewhere, Chelsea took her family on a trip to Florida, where Aubree met a dolphin named Winter (from A Dolphin’s Tale), and Cole showed off his bulging biceps. We’ll let you guess which one we had more fun watching…

Lastly, Kailyn prepared to graduate by going out to dinner with Javi and the boys after she took part in an unofficial photo shoot with her graduation cap. She also told her friends that she has no idea what will happen between her and Chris Lopez, however at the moment, he was telling her that he wanted to be in her life and try to be a family with all three of her sons.

Oh yeah, we almost forgot — Leah tried becoming a motivational speaker, but she bombed during her first speaking engagement. Seriously… it was really hard to watch. We’d tell her not to quit her day job, but she doesn’t have one.

