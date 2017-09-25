‘DWTS’ Week 2: Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy Just Did A SUPER Sexy Tango To Taylor Swift

Look what you made me do! Ballroom night, for week two of Season 25 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ was hot, hot, hot! See the best tangos, foxtrots, quicksteps and more below!

It was ballroom night on Dancing With The Stars! The Sept. 25 episode was all about the basics, and the classic dances we all know and love. Kicking off the night, Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten did a high-energy Quickstep to “This is My Time” by Amy Stroup. Judge Len Goodman said, “You came out full octane and you looked so confident. Well done.” Bruno Tonioli said their chemistry was sizzling. They got a 20 out of 30!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev did an elegant Waltz to “Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones. Bruno said she did a very good job. “You’ve already learned to trust their partner and that’s the most crucial thing for a woman to learn in this competition,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. Len said he liked the soft movement. They got a 21!

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas danced a Quickstep to “Swing Set” by Jurassic 5. Carrie Ann said their dance was great but she needs to watch her neck — it’s a little forward. Len loved the creative choreography. Bruno said he likes that he pushes his partner to the limit. They got a 21!

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe danced a Tango to “Whatever Lola Wants” by Sarah Vaughan. Len said it was better than last week. Bruno said her stock is rising. Carrie Ann said she radiated a lot of elegance. They got a 17!

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd did a Foxtrot around the ballroom to “Mandy” by Barry Manilow. Unfortunately, there was a wardrobe malfunction. Bruno said it was a little jagged and restricted. Carrie Ann said she saw an improvement from week one but she said he needs to open up. Len said it was lovely. They got a 19!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater danced a Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima, even though he was battling a hamstring injury. The audience went wild! “What a fantastic routine…a showstopper, you entertained us all without a doubt,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was “loose and gangly” but loved the enthusiasm. Bruno said it was a luxury performance, like classic old Hollywood. They got a 20!

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy opted for a Foxtrot to “Hit Me with a Hot Note” by Tami Tappan Damiano. Bruno said it was Ava Gardner mixed with Jessica Rabbit! Carrie Ann said her movements were like liquid gold! They got a 24, the highest score of the night.

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson did a Tango to “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons. “Intense, precise…you didn’t miss one step,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was “Clean, powerful, distinct..you are fire, you are an explosion together.” Len said it was over aggressive. Frankie broke his back a couple years ago and to compensate, he has been doing cryotherapy, physical therapy, yoga…everything! He wants it! They got a 23!

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke did a sexy Foxtrot to “Pillow Talk” by ZAYN. “You were so much more expressive,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was too raunchy and wanted more elegance in the ballroom. Bruno said it was a “Sextrot straight into the bedroom. I’m not complaining.” They got a 20!

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko killed their Viennese Waltz to “I’m Going Down” by Rose Royce. Len said all the dances are kind of mushing together. Bruno said it was luscious and glamourous. Carrie Ann loved her long arms and said “you are a star.” They got a 23!

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy did an absolutely flawless Tango to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift. Of course, it made me cry. “I loved the role reversal, you looked like a leading lady,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said every single movement was spot on and her technique was perfection. Len loved the intensity and said it was “super duper.” They got a 24, tied for the highest score of the night.

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess did a Foxtrot to “Hallelujah, I Love Her So” by Ray Charles. Carrie Ann said she wanted more. Len said it was fun but he needs more finesse. Bruno said he has the quality of a great performer but needs to work on his technique. They got a 19.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold danced a Viennese Waltz to “Count on Me” by Judah Kelly. Len said he liked it but it was a bit sharp. Bruno said, “you delivered a ballroom sparkler.” Carrie Ann said she loves the lyrical jazz, but wants him to stylize for the ballroom. They got a 24!

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to our first couple. Barbara Corcoran and Keo were eliminated.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad Barbara Corcoran was eliminated?