Anthony Weiner Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison For Sexting 15-Year-Old Girl

Anthony Weiner will officially be behind bars for sexting a teen girl back in 2016! The ex-congressman was sentenced to 21 months after pleading guilty to having explicit convos, even Skype sessions, with the girl!

Anthony Weiner, 53, is getting locked up! The disgraced ex-congressman was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Sept. 25 after he pleaded guilty in May to sending obscene material to a 15-year old girl. In addition to jail time, Anthony was sentenced to serve three years probation upon release. As part of a plea bargain, the former politician agreed NOT to appeal a sentence of less than 27 months. Not only did Anthony admit to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, but he also convinced the high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016.

Authorities said that Anthony began a two-month sexting session with the North Carolina teen shortly after she messaged him on Twitter in January 2016. Even worse, Anthony knew the girl was underage, court papers show. “As January turned to February, their intermittent exchanges grew more lascivious,” Manhattan federal prosecutors told the judge in court filings. At the end of February, Anthony was video-chatting with the child via Skype and using “graphics and obscene language” to ask her to “display her naked body and touch herself, the feds said. Click here to see pics of Anthony with his now-estranged wife Huma.

The father-of-one was facing as much as 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. His inappropriate “relationship” with the North Carolina girl lasted for two months, the feds said. And although Anthony admitted to the crime, he still pleaded for probation on the grounds that his online involvement with the 15-year-old was due to his sick obsession with sexting strangers rather than an obsession with underage girls. Even still, Anthony will have to spend the rest of his life on the sex offender registry.

Anthony’s inappropriate and illegal behavior was made public in September 2016 after the girl sold her story to Daily Mail. The day Anthony pleaded guilty in May, his wife Huma Abedin, 41, filed for divorce. The former congressman also sent the child “obscene material” on self-destructing messaging apps like Kik and Confide, including adult porn and a message “describing what he would do to her, if she were 18,” according to court filings. Anthony and Huma share one child together, five-year-old son Jordan Zain Weiner.

