Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She & Scott Disick Split For Good 2 Years Ago But He’ll Always Be ‘Family’

If you’re rooting for Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34, as a couple, good news: it sounds like they will never be over each other. “He’s family,” Kourt admits on the Sept. 24 Keeping Up with the Kardashians Anniversary Special, adding, “We’re co-parenting our kids. We’re just trying to get along.”

When host Ryan Seacrest presses Kourtney on the subject, she continues: “Since we’ve broken up — the last time, which was almost two years ago — we’ve never been back together, even though we’ve traveled together with the kids. It’s confusing to people but we’ve never one time…” So when Kourt and Scott split in 2015, that was the final breakup, and there haven’t been any romantic reunions since then. Interesting!

However, Kourt also confesses that she’s not sure how she’d feel if Scott truly moved on and fell in love with another woman! “I don’t know,” she says meekly. Okay, wow. Click here to see photos of Scott and Kourtney out with their hookups while broken up.

That’s when Scott shows up to the soundstage and offers his opinion on the matter. “She’s the only person I’ve ever loved in my life,” he shrugs. It’s no secret that Scott is shameless about his lust for Kourtney, and true to form, he also admits that he still hits on her “at least once a week.” He even gets down on one knee and fake-proses to her during the special! Some things never change.

