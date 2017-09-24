Baltimore Ravens Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

A whole different kind of ‘football’ invades England on Sept. 24, as the Baltimore Ravens meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. This London NFL game kicks off at 9:30 AM ET, and you can watch it for free!

And now for something completely different. Two NFL squads have taken the trip across the pond to meet in the middle of London’s most famous “football” fields. The Baltimore Ravens meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, turning the pitch at Wembley into the gridiron. Thanks to the time zone different, this game will be broadcast in the early morning. However, it’s never too early for some football action. Brew up some tea and cook up a bit of English Breakfast before sitting down to see every action-packed minute of this game!

The best thing about this game is that it’s being broadcast for free. It will be on CBS in the local Baltimore and Jacksonville Areas. For those who live outside of those television markets, they can watch it over Yahoo Sports. The game is also available at BaltimoreRavens.com, NFL.com and Verizon Wireless customers can watch via the NFL Mobile App. The best part of this all – it’s for free! Free football? It doesn’t get any better than that.

The Ravens got into a bit of social media trouble ahead of the game, when the team tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, with the Ravens’ logo painted on her face. The ‘shop job didn’t really win over fans of the monarchy, and the team quickly deleted it, per ESPN. When coach John Harbaugh, 54, held a press conference on Sept. 20, he was surprised that no one had questions “about the queen and the face-paining deal?” He then laughed and said, “I think it’s important to remember that ravens do guard the Tower of London.” Seems John is up to date on his British history, as six captive ravens live at the Tower of London as they’re believed to protect the crown and the tower. Will the Ravens protect their undefeated record? Or will the Jaguars make a meal out of Baltimore’s defense?

