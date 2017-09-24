New York Giants Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

After getting creamed by the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants are 0-2. Can they find a win in the City of Brotherly Love? The Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 24 at 1:00 PM ET, so don’t miss it!

Should they now be called the “Big Black And Blue Wrecking Crew?” The New York Giants have stumbled out of the gate at the start of the new NFL season. After taking a particularly embarrassing loss, courtesy of the Detroit Lions, they now meet their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly. Will Eli Manning, 36, find his first win of this season? Or if he goes 0-3, will he be out of the job?

“We’ve got to do a better job, and that’s myself, receivers, offensive line — everybody has their part in a sack,” Manning said while talking with WFAN on Sept. 18, according to CBS New York. “You can’t just say it’s the offensive line’s fault. That goes on everybody — making good reads, your first options, getting open in a timely fashion and all those things.” Considering Eli didn’t score a touchdown in the Giants season opener (a 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys) and he only threw one TD in the 24-10 loss to the Lions, the younger Manning was willing to accept some responsibility for his team’s poor performance.

Hey, you lose games, you only score 10 points, you deserve some criticism,” Eli said. “Coach [Ben McAdoo] knows I can handle it.” Eli better do more than just handle some harsh words. In the last decade, 83 teams have started their season 0-2, according to NJ.com. Only nine of them – 9.2% — have made the playoffs. However, if there’s one team that can pull off the impossible, it’s the giants. The New York squad started 0-2 in 2007 before going on to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Will the Giants go 0-3, or will the Big Blue Wrecking Crew finally pick up a win?