Tyga Treats King Cairo To Movie Night After It’s Revealed He’s ‘Dating’ Kim K Lookalike

Kylie Jenner who? Tyga seemed unfazed by his ex’s pregnancy rumors while taking his son to a movie on Sept. 23. Is Tyga – who is reportedly dating a lady who could pass for Kim Kardashian’s twin – finally over Kylie?

There’s nothing quite as fun as a father taking his son to the movies on a Saturday night. Just ask Tyga. The 27-year-old rapper, treated his 4-year-old boy, King Cairo, to a screening of The LEGO Ninjago Movie on Sept. 23. T-Raww uploaded shots of him and his boy wearing 3-D glasses while inside the theater to his Instagram Story, per Daily Mail. It seemed like this was definitely what the doctor ordered when it comes to put the drama surrounding Kylie Jenner, 20, out of Tyga’s mind.

A day before, Kylie was reported to be 4-months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. As this shocking news came close to breaking the Internet, Tyga reportedly claimed to be the father, posting (and deleting) a message to what appears to be his Snapchat account. “Hell naw, that’s my kid,” Tyga reportedly said. It seems that T-Raww was joking, but since Travis, 25, started dating Kylie in April, it definitely falls within that timeline. As it seems, Tyga has actually moved on from Kylie by dating Kim Kardashian, 36, …or someone that looks like her.

Yes, Tyga has struck up a romance with Kamilla Osman, 22, a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Kylie’s older sister. In fact, these two could be twins. It’s not just another case of Tyga having a one-off date with a Kylie doppelganger. “They are full on dating,” a source told PEOPLE magazine, adding that Tyga is “really into her.” Funny enough, Kim has actually met her lookalike. Kamilla appeared on a June 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she was marveled at how much they matched.

Hopefully, both this new relationship and his daddy-son movie night helped get Tyga’s mind off of Kylie’s reported pregnancy. At first, Tyga was not handling the news very well, a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Finding out that his ex-girlfriend was supposedly pregnant with someone else’s baby was like a punch to Tyga’s gut. “It’s not something he really wants to think about. The news really sucks for him.” Well, hopefully he had some laughs and enjoyed some popcorn with his actual child. Plus, he’s got a hot new girlfriend. Maybe things are working out for Tyga, after all?

