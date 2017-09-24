Tiny Parties In Vegas After Bernice Burgos Shares Another Cryptic Message — For T.I.?

If Tiny saw the Snapchat messages Bernice Burgos threw out on Sept. 23, she definitely wasn’t fazed by them. T.I.’s wife was seen partying it up in Las Vegas the same night that T.I.’s alleged former ex side chick started giving a lecture on ‘forgiveness.’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, officially has her man back, and she’s not gonna let Bernice Burgos, 37, rain on their parade. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, T.I., 36, and his wife have announced they are officially back together. And while some of us want to jump for joy, others don’t think it’s a marriage built to last. Or at least that’s the feeling we’re getting from T.I.’s alleged former side chick, who was putting up some very cryptic messages about “broken” things and forgiving and forgetting yesterday, Sept. 23. “When something is broken it can never be fixed,” she wrote in a Snapchat message that included a shrugging emoji. But that was just the beginning.

Bernice continued to throw out cryptic messages, as Tiny appeared to be having a grand ole’ time in Las Vegas! While Tiny was spotted partying, Bernice’s little quotes just seemed saltier and saltier. “God says we must always forgive but can we ever forget?” she wrote. She followed that message up with, “Hurt people, hurt people…” Whoa, obviously we can’t be sure, but most people are putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with the same thing we are. It is clear Bernice is upset about something and it could very well be the fact T.I. and Tiny have found a way to mend their “broken” relationship.

An insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that while their marriage may not be perfect, Tiny is working overtime to make sure she and T.I. keep things hot and fresh in the bedroom. We’ll see if they make it this time. We’re definitely rooting for then, even if some people aren’t! Click here to see the cutest pics of T.I. and Tiny.

