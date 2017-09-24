Steph Curry Shades Trump After Being Disinvited To White House: It’s ‘Beneath A Leader of A Country’

Stephen Curry is known for nailing 3-pointers, but he expertly threw some shade after Donald Trump revoked his invitation to the White House. Steph said that Trump’s bullying is simply ‘not what leaders do.’

If you thought it was completely bizarre that Donald Trump, 71, the current President of the United States of America, would go on a Twitter temper tantrum and disinvite Steph Curry, 29, from visiting the White House, you’re not the only one. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter said he was flabbergasted to find himself a target of Trump’s classic hissy fits. “It’s surreal, to be honest,” Steph said after practice on Sept. 24 in Oakland, according to the Washington Post. “I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals, rather than others. I have an idea why, but it’s kind of beneath a leader of a country to go that route. It’s not what leaders do.”

Will this be the last word in the Trump vs. Curry feud? Knowing Donald, probably not. This whole beef began after Steph said that he didn’t want to go to the White House to celebrate the Warriors 2017 NBA Championship win. The team was going to vote on whether or not they would accept an invitation if given (as one hadn’t been officially offered, yet.) Trump must have heard about it on Fox News, because on Sept. 23, he loaded up Twitter to say that Steph wasn’t allowed to come. Saying visiting his White House was a “great honor,” Stephen was “hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Stephen Curry on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/XsMF5Cw7Tg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 23, 2017

After Trump’s tirade, the entire sports world jumped to Steph’s defense. LeBron James, 33, a man who has never been a fan of Trump, stood up for Steph by calling the leader of the free world “a bum,” and that visiting the White House used to be a honor back before Donald moved in. LeBron even posted a video about how Donald was trying to use sports to drive a wedge through America. “We all know how much sports brings us together,” LeBron said. “For him to try to use this platform to divide us even more is not something I can stand for and not something I can be quiet about.

Ultimately, Donald revoking a non-existent invitation was moot. The Warriors organization issued a statement saying that visiting the White House was beneath them. “In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion – the values that we embrace as an organization,” the team said.

What do you think about Stephen’s response to Trump, HollywoodLifers?