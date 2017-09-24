Ray Lewis & More NFL Players Defy Trump By Kneeling During Anthem: See Pics Of Their Protest

After President Donald Trump called players who exercise their first amendment rights ‘sons of b*tches,’ the NFL clapped back in a major way. Players took a stand against Trump by taking a knee, protesting just like Colin Kaepernick!

Someone better tell Donald Trump, 71, that this is what American democracy looks like. After the President of the United States said that players who, like Colin Kaepernick, 29, should be “fired” for exercising their right to free speech, the sports world responded not by marching, but by “taking a knee.” Stars all across the sports world clapped back at Trump, kneeling during the National Anthem not just to protest the ongoing police brutality in the country (Colin’s original protest) but to defy the man in the White House. HollywoodLife.com will update this post throughout the day with more protests and news.

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t need to be in the USA to utilize their rights as Americans. Right before they met the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in one of the handful of NFL games taking place in England this season, two-time Super Bowl Champion Ray Lewis, 42, led the Ravens players in taking a knee. Though Ray actually criticized Colin in the past, he joined Ravens players – along with members of the Jaguars – in taking a knee during the national anthem. The Jaguars owner, Shahid Khan — a 67-year old Pakistani-American — joined his players, linking arms in a show of protest against his president, the one who instituted a sweeping “Anti-Muslim” immigration ban. Amazing.

Football players weren’t the only ones taking a knee. Bruce Maxwell, 26, of the Oakland Athletics became the first Major League Baseball player to protest racial injustice by kneeling during the anthem, according to Deadspin. He took a knee ahead of the A’s game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 24 – a game Oakland would win, 1-0.

The NFL on foreign soil protesting the National Anthem. Baltimore Ravens & Jacksonville Jaguars with Shahid Khan. video via @SkyNews#Trump pic.twitter.com/XHIA0GLxuK — Gerald Steverson (@ComradeThead) September 24, 2017

Jags owner Shahid Khan. pic.twitter.com/2b3MveeC22 — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 24, 2017

Terrell Suggs among the many Ravens and Jaguars taking a knee during the national anthem in London. pic.twitter.com/jJE48CTsC6 — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) September 24, 2017

Members of the Ravens and Jaguars kneeled during the national anthem in response to Trump tweets including Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis. pic.twitter.com/fGrfIoRtdz — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) September 24, 2017

Donald is obsessed with Colin – which is no surprise, considering this man is still fixated with how he lost both the Emmy for Celebrity Apprentice and the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, 69. During a speech in Alabama on Sept 22, Donald took another shot at Colin. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” he said, according to The Guardian.

“[Trump’s] comments were a slap in the face to the civil rights heroes of the past and present, soldiers who have spilled blood in countless wars to uphold the values of this great nation and American people of all races, ethnicities, genders and sexual orientations who seek civil progress as a means to make this country, and this world, a better place,” Eric Winston, 33, a NFL offensive tackle (currently a free agent) and current head of the NFL Players’ Association, said in a statement, per FanRag Sports

If that wasn’t enough, the day after Trump called people who nonviolently protest “sons of b*tches,” he took on the NBA! After Steph Curry, 29, said that he didn’t want to go to the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors 2017 championship victory, Donald withdrew his invitation! Except – the White House hadn’t officially invited Steph yet.

