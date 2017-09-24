Did Miley Cyrus just win the iHeartRadio Music Festival? Yes. Yes, she did. Here’s what went down during her amazing performance of ‘Malibu’ and more!

Miley Cyrus, 24, always gets it right! The pop star performed her hits “Malibu” and “Party in the USA” at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and it might just be our favorite live performance of those jams yet! Of course, she looked dazzling in knee-high boots and a stunning sequined dress boasting loads of tassels! So sexy! See photos of Miley’s style transformation from over the years here.

The pop songstress performed some beloved oldies as well as “Week Without You,” which she debuted just last week! She’s definitely entered a new, exciting phase stylistically and musically. Before performing her anthem “Party in the USA” she noted the fractious political environment America is currently embroiled in, encouraging her fans to embrace love and unity during this difficult time, “It’s not a party in the USA if we don’t have equality, unity, justice, compassion, kindness, opportunity, healthcare, education, non-violence. So f**k yeah, it’ll be a ‘Party in the USA,’ you’ll see it,” she told the cheering crowd. So inspiring!

Other performances this weekend included Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Thirty Seconds to Mars, David Guetta, Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha, Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett and Kesha. Such a sick lineup! Miley’s new album Younger Now will arrive Sept. 29, and we can’t wait. Hopefully she’ll announce a tour soon, too — it’s been way too long since we saw Miley show off her talents in a live setting! We’ll keep you posted.

