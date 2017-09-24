‘American Idol’: Country Singer Luke Bryan Confirmed As New Judge Alongside Katy Perry

‘American Idol’ is about to get a little bit country, as Luke Bryan will reportedly be taking the second judge’s seat when the show returns. The ‘Strip It Down’ singer joins Katy Perry to help pick the next big music superstar.

The man who has reigned on top of the charts with songs like “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Drink A Beer,” “Play it Again,” and “Kick The Dust Up” knows a thing or two about being a music superstar. That’s why Luke Bryan, 41, is the perfect fit to join the American Idol reboot The show has confirmed Luke as the second judge, sources tell Variety, and he’ll now join Katy Perry, 32, when Idol makes its return to television in 2018. With Luke and Perry onboard, there’s only one question left: who will be the third and final judge?

While The Voice has a four-judge panel, sources tell Variety that the show will not stray from its trademark formula. That means there will be only three judges when Idol comes back on the air. So who’s it going to be? Well, Lionel Richie was reportedly in talks to join the show, but that seems to have fallen through. Charlie Puth and Keith Urban were also considered for the panel, but now that Luke’s on board, would it be gouache to have two country singers?

Fans will have to tune in to ABC in March 2018 to see. The show will make its re-debut shortly after the Oscars, which are slated for March 4. It’s unknown whether or not the show will remain on ABC’s primetime schedule, though it’s believed that it’ll air on Sunday and Monday nights.

