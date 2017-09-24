Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: Lionel Trolled For Letting Her ‘Date Someone Who Could Be Her Dad’

Lionel Richie fans aren’t thrilled his daughter Sofia, 19, is dating Scott Disick, 34. His followers started dragging him in his Instagram comments for allowing her to see a man who is old enough to be her father.

We’re pretty sure that when Lionel Richie, 68, put up an innocent Instagram post wishing his daughter Nicole Richie, 36, a happy birthday he didn’t intend to get slammed with a bunch of comments about his other daughter’s dating life. But that’s exactly what happened, as it seems that fans aren’t too happy he’s “allowing” his 19-year-old, Sofia, to date 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick. Though the comments section has since been turned off, we were able to get a few grabs of fans trolling Lionel, and they certainly didn’t hold back their opinions. To be fair, Scott is 15 years older than her — so they aren’t WRONG.

“Get your thot daughter, 3 years ago she was 16, 3 years ago Scott was 31 how is this okay ?!?!” one follower wrote. “Hi Lionel, ik that this is nonof my business but raise your daughter well,” another fan wrote. “She’s dating someone who can be her dad. And if the rumour are true, she gonna be stepmother of mase, p & reign? Seriously? If i am her parents i’m gonna separate their both.” The “rumor” this fan is referring to is the one that Scott and Sofia are actually engaged, or even possibly pregnant. This piece of gossip was fueled by a little celebration the two enjoyed last night, before Scott made their relationship Instagram official today, Sept. 24, with a pic of them cuddling on a boat. Click here to see pics of Scott and Sofia.

Last night the two enjoyed a special dessert while out to dinner that had the words, “Congratulations Scott and Sofia” written in icing on the plate. The couple were allegedly all over each other at a Miami restaurant, and it clearly was not a spontaneous event. We have no idea what they were celebrating exactly, but a source told TMZ the two are definitely not engaged. Another insider said it was the announcement they are officially exclusive, which seems to connect with his very public display of affection for her on Instagram today!

