Lamar Odom Is ‘Genuinely Happy’ Khloe Kardashian Found Love Again — Hopes They Can Be Friends

All it takes is one glance at Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, and you know these two are crazy about each other! From their adorable PDA to their lovey dovey pics, their happiness is just infectious! Plus, they clearly can’t keep their hands off each other! How, you must be asking, could this get any better? Well, as it turns out, we’re hearing through the grapevine that Khloe’s ex Lamar Odom, 37, is thrilled that she’s found someone new! Aw! Check out Tristan and Khloe’s steamy relationship in pics right here!

“Lamar will always have love for Khloe,” a source close to Lamar shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was there for him when he needed her the most, and for that alone he will always be grateful. Lamar has a lot of regrets over how he treated Khloe. He cheated on her multiple times, and was really messed up for a lot of their marriage. After reaching rock bottom, and nearly dying, Lamar is back on track with his life.” He really sounds regretful!

Our insider went on to add that Lamar is really glad Khloe’s found love again. “He is working hard on his sobriety and finally has a clear head once again. Lamar is genuinely happy that Khloe has found love, and he wishes her nothing but the best. They haven’t seen each other recently, or spoken, but they do exchange texts every now and then, and Lamar hopes they can be friends in the future.” Wow! Pass the Kleenex!

