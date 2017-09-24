Justin Timberlake Delivers Soulful Cover Of ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ At ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’

Justin Timberlake put on an amazing performance at ‘A Concert For Charlottesville.’ He sang hits like ‘Drink You Away,’ but there were surprises in store, too!

Justin Timberlake, 36, is just too good! He put on a superstar performance at “A Concert For Charlottesville” at The University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Sept. 24.

JT opened with a gorgeous acoustic cover of “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke, looking dapper in a black suit jacket and matching fedora. We didn’t ask for the feels, but there they were. The musician then moved onto his song “Drink You Away,” giving it an almost Southern flavor, and appropriately so. He also performed the iconic “Suit & Tie” and sexy jam “My Love,” then brought major energy with “Holy Grail,” “Cry Me A River,” “Rock Your Body” and “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” Perfection! See more photos from “A Concert For Charlottesville” here.

Justin’s performance was part of a unity concert held in order to raise funds for victims of the Charlottesville attack on Aug. 11-12. Heather Heyer famously lost her life that day, and 19 others were injured in the incident that went down during a far-right “Unite the Right” rally, which was held to oppose the city’s removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

“A Concert For Charlottesville” is a free event, and also features Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton and The Roots. Everyone is urged to donate to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. You can learn more donation info here.

