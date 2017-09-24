Dylan Sprayberry Teases Final ‘Teen Wolf’ Fight In Series Finale, Liam’s Future & More

The ‘Teen Wolf’ series finale has arrived. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Dylan Sprayberry about what fans can expect from Liam in the final episode, his fave scenes, new projects, and more!

It’s hard to believe that Teen Wolf is coming to an end. After six glorious seasons, the pack will come together for one last fight in the Sept. 24 installment, which also happens to be the show’s 100th episode. Dylan Sprayberry, 19, joined the show in season four as Liam Dunbar. The character became a crucial part of Teen Wolf after Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) turned Liam into a werewolf. Liam has evolved so much over since his arrival. It’s hard to remember a time when Liam wasn’t a part of the show.

HollywoodLife.com got the chance to chat EXCLUSIVELY with Dylan ahead of Teen Wolf’s final episode. Dylan gives us a little glimpse into the highly-anticipated series finale. He also reveals his favorite Liam moment and gives a little shoutout to Hayden (Victoria Moroles). If you’re wondering what Dylan’s going to be up to after Teen Wolf, have no fear. Dylan spilled all the deets about his next projects. Check out our Q&A below!

How does fit Liam fit into what Gerard has planned for Scott and the pack? What can you say about the final episode?

Dylan Sprayberry: I honestly can’t say too much. I think it’s one of those things where everyone really has to fight to come together in this last episode to defeat the evil forces in the show.

How do you feel about how Liam’s story ends?

Dylan Sprayberry: I’m happy with it. In a show like this, where you have so many different storylines and so many characters that need their ending, it’s hard to fit them all in. I think the writers did a really good job trying to give everyone the ending they deserved. I don’t think they spent too much time on anyone in particular. With Liam, they did a great job of wrapping him up. They leave him in a good place, but they don’t go too far into it.

As we saw in the penultimate episode, Liam’s stuck inside the hospital while Scott is on the outside. Is this going to give Liam an opportunity to stand on his own in this fight?

Dylan Sprayberry: Yeah, I really think that’s been my character’s main storyline and path throughout the whole show. Liam’s been trying to find himself and figure out how he can lead this pack. I think this is the last little thing that sets Liam up for his future as a leader. He does rise to the occasion for sure. You’ve seen my character get more and more mature every season and every scene. They’re kind of writing him to be groomed as the next leader, and whether or not we get to see that at some point through whatever form of art, I think they’ve done a great job with Liam.

Do you have a favorite moment or scene?

Dylan Sprayberry: I really did like the beginning scene in one of the recent episodes where Scott is trying to pull Liam out of his bed and get him to go to school. I just really like that scene because I had a great time filming it. I thought it was really funny. I thought it was a really well-written scene and the physical comedy of it I really enjoyed. I also think it was a funny take on the metaphor of kids not wanting to go to school. I mean, it’s like even though Liam doesn’t want to go to school because he’s a werewolf, it’s still a relatable scene for kids that don’t want to go to school because have pimples or they’re embarrassed about something else.

Liam’s had so many storylines over the years. Is there anything you would have liked to have explored further?

Dylan Sprayberry: I really, really did like Liam’s relationship with Hayden. I loved working with Victoria, and I think our chemistry was really interesting. It was kind of a comedic relationship that hadn’t been explored but was very similar to [Dylan] O’Brien and Shelley [Hennig]’s chemistry on the show. I think it would have been cool to see that grow more and see what would have happened towards the end of the show. I really enjoyed all the stuff I got to do. I just think that really showcased my character in a different light, in terms of getting to see him as a partner to another person. It showed maturity in a different way.

What’s next for you after Teen Wolf?

Dylan Sprayberry: Everything. Everything’s next. Right now, I’m in the midst of working on an album with my band, and we should have it done around the beginning of December. We have a 5-song EP coming out within the next month or two, and then we have the album coming out right around Christmas hopefully. I just got done with this little film in Malibu that’s kind of like a Blair Witch, found footage-type project. I have another thing I’m supposed to be doing in Palm Springs soon. I’m also writing a lot. I’m working a cartoon that I’m going to pitch. I really want to pitch it to Adult Swim, Comedy Central, or something like that. I’m also working on a web series idea with a couple of people. It’s a mixture of working on other people’s projects and also putting together my own. I really want to start setting myself up for the future in terms of producing my own content and making my own films and music. I’m really interested in all aspect of the arts — cinema, music, and even painting and drawing.

HollywoodLifers, is Liam your favorite character? Let us know!