Dave Matthews Band Performs Emotional Acoustic Version Of ‘Mercy’ At ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’

It was good fun for a good cause in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sept. 24. Along with an incredible number of major acts, including Ariana Grande and Pharrell Williams, the Dave Matthews Band ended their year-long hiatus and played their hearts out for the people of the community who were affected by the horrific white supremacist rally on the University of Virginia campus in August. Dave Matthews Band hosted the free concert, described as a “night of music and unity” for thousands of Charlottesville residents and UVA students as a way to give back to their hometown. The show did not disappoint, and neither did the band!

Dave Matthews, 50, kicked off the night with a stirring solo acoustic rendition of the band’s hit “Mercy.” He spoke to the crowd about how DMB started in Charlottesville, and he expressed what the city means to him in an emotional speech. (Keep checking back at this page throughout the evening, as DMB is sure to perform again.)

The free Charlottesville concert was in response to the dramatic and vile gathering of KKK members, alt-right, neo-nazis, and plain old white supremacists who descended upon the UVA campus to protest the removal of a confederate statue. Counter-protestors reached the campus as well, and they were immediately attacked in a bloody and brutal showdown. Thirty-two-year-old activist Heather Heyer was murdered during the rally when a white supremacist plowed through a crowd of counter-protestors with his car. He ran Heather over, ending her life. Her death, the violence, and the fact that white supremacists were so bold and comfortable rallying in public has rocked the Charlottesville community. This concert was an amazing way to help them heal. Good on the Dave Matthews Band.

