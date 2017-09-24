Ariana Grande Slays Performance Of ‘Side To Side’ & More Hits At ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’

Ariana Grande had us crying from the perfection of her performance at ‘A Concert For Charlottesville!’ She sang ‘One Last Time’ and more at the important event.

Ariana Grande, 24, put on an epic performance of her hits “Side To Side,” “Be Alright,” “One Last Time” and “Dangerous Woman” at the “Concert For Charlottesville” on Sept. 24, bringing light to the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium. Seriously, how amazing is she?

Ari looked adorable in olive cargo pants, a gray sports bra and blue hoodie. Her signature ponytail swung through the air as she bounced around the stage, bringing amazing energy to the huge arena! “I want to thank you guys for coming together. [I’m proud] to be part of a generation who’s passionate about making a change and refuses to be silent,” she told the crowd. “Keep using your voices and making this a safer place for each other.”

Ariana’s performance was part of a unity concert held in Charlottesville, VA to raise funds for victims of the Aug. 11-12 incident — which left Heather Heyer dead and injured 19 others — as well as their loved ones, first responders and organizations devoted to justice.

Charlottesville residents, UVA students, faculty and staff and residents of the adjacent counties were able to be the first to request tickets to the event, which also features Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton and The Roots. While the event is free, concertgoers are encouraged to donate to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. You can learn more donation info here.

Our hearts go out to everyone who was affected during the events last August.

