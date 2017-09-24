A Concert For Charlottesville Live Stream: Watch Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande & More Perform

You won’t want to miss this! ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’ is happening today, Sept. 24, and you can watch Justin Timberlake and more perform via this live stream. It’s all for an amazing cause!

Are you comfy? Good, because “A Concert For Charlottesville“ is going down shortly, and you’ll want to see the whole thing! The free live stream in partnership with Oath starts at 6:00 PM EST. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE “CONCERT FOR CHARLOTTESVILLE” LIVE STREAM.

Charlottesville natives and hosts Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant will all be performing tonight, and you won’t want to miss a moment. It’s all taking place at University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA, and members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities were given free tickets.

Attendees and viewers are encouraged to donate; proceeds from the evening will go to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. You can learn more about how to donate here.

We won’t forget the violence and chaos that took place in the city on Aug. 11-12, leaving dozens injured and taking Heather Heyer‘s life. Events like these give us hope, though, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together tonight. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the events last month. See more photos of the Charlottesville protests here.

View the full lineup here, and keep checking back to HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full “Concert For Charlottesville” coverage.

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see perform at “A Concert For Charlottesville?” Tell us in the comments!