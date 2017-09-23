Manchester United Vs. Southampton Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Manchester United is on a roll, and Jose Mourinho’s squad looks to pick up another win when they face Southampton on Sept. 23. The match kicks off at 10:00 AM ET so don’t miss it.

Going into this game, Manchester United is practically a mirror image of Manchester City, as both teams are battling for the top of the Premier League table. While Man City takes on Crystal Palace, Jose Mourinho, 54, will lead his squad against the Saints, as United meet Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sept. 23. United remains lossless, so will they remain that way after this match? Or will the newly appointed Mauricio Pellegrino, 45, help his team give the Red Devils an “L?”

Mauricio, who made 12 appearances for United’s bitter rivals Liverpool in 2005, said that his tenure with the Reds isn’t a motivation for him to beat United. “This is part of my history as a player and as a first coach with Rafa Benitez in Liverpool,” he said ahead of the game, per Daily Mail. “For me they (Liverpool and United) are two of the biggest teams in England, in the world. But for me my challenge is to try to prepare my team as best as possible to try to win the game. I don’t have any relationship with Liverpool.”

United will be without Paul Pogba, as the 24-year-old attacking midfielder suffered a hamstring injury while playing Basel in the Champions League. Though initially thought to be out for six weeks, it seems that Pogba could be out for much longer. “I have no idea when he [Pogba] will be back, no idea,” Jose said, according to the Daily Mirror, “but again, this is a great opportunity for other players to play and I trust them all. So I’m not going to cry or be counting the days until Pogba comes back. When he comes back, welcome, but until then I trust my people.” Will his trust pay off?

