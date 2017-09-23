Travis Scott ‘In Great Spirits’ Partying In Miami During 1st Appearance Since Kylie Baby News

Travis Scott may soon be a daddy, so it’s no wonder he looked so happy during his first public appearance since news of girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy broke! The rapper performed at a Miami nightclub on Sept. 23!

Travis Scott, 25, stepped out for the first time since news of Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, pregnancy broke and he was ready to PARTY. The rapper hit up LIV nightclub in Miami during the early hours of Sept, 23, following reports that Ky is pregnant with their first child. He took the stage at the celebrity hotspot to entertain a packed house with his hit tracks “Antidote” and “Butterfly Effect” around 3 a.m. and they were clearly happy to see him — for OBVIOUS reasons. Travis saw no need to get dressed up, sporting just a grey T-shirt, jeans and a pair of Nikes. Obviously, he had more important things on the brain that day than fashion! While Travis never mentioned the pregnancy news to the audience, he reportedly congratulated the club’s owner on the recent arrival of his own baby! OMG, how sweet is that?

The rapper arrived at the club around 2 a.m. with about a 25 person squad, a source told PEOPLE. His crew reportedly sat at a private table, where they enjoyed sips of Don Julio 1942, Ciroc Peach and Mango, Hennessy, Patron, Moet rose and Ace of Spades. Well, Ky certainly can’t toast the pregnancy that doesn’t mean Travis can’t! The group appeared to be in “good spirits, having a great time,” the insider told the outlet. Coincidence of coincidences, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian‘s pal Jonathan Cheban were also at the club that night However, the eye witness told the magazine that it didn’t look like the two groups were interacting. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy.

The day before Travis’ appearance, PEOPLE confirmed that the Life of Kylie star is indeed pregnant. Another source had previously told the outlet that the lip kit mogul is actually due next February (soon after her big sis Kim is reportedly expected to receive her third child via surrogate)! “They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” the source said. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!” “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” another insider said. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.” Aww, us too Ky, us too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Travis’ first public appearance since news Kylie’s pregnancy broke? Let us know below!