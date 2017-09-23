Tiny & T.I.: How She’s Spicing Up Their Love Life — Sexy Lingerie, Costumes & More

T.I. and Tiny are on the road to recovery and she’s not taking any chances to let them slip back into the rut that broke them up! An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what she’s doing to keep things spicy in the bedroom with her hubby!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, T.I., 36, and Tiny, 42, are back together! But are they really going to make their marriage work again? And what makes things different this time around? Well, for starters, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Xscape member is working to spice up their love life to keep the relationship hot, hot, hot! The source says she’s invested in all kinds of fun things to help them play around in the bedroom! Click here to see the cutest pics of T.I. and Tiny.

“Tiny’s very committed to keeping things hot in the bedroom,” a source close to Tiny told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s doing all kinds of things. First of all, she went out and bought a whole closet full of new bedroom clothes. She threw out all her old boring stuff, like her ugly housecoat. Now she only wears cute stuff in front of her husband. She wants to be T.I.’s dream woman at all times and that takes work.”

“She’s been playing around a lot with wigs too, in and out of the bedroom, because Tip loves it when she changes her hair style,” the insider added. “She’s got a short pink one and a really long straight platinum blonde one that goes past her butt, kind of like the way Kim Kardashian has been wearing her hair lately. And you should see the shoes she’s been wearing for him! He really loves super high stripper shoes. Tiny spent a fortune ordering all these amazing heels, she’s having a lot of fun and Tip’s loving it too.” Well, we’re certainly hoping all this work pays off for their marriage!

