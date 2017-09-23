The Weeknd’s Epic Performance Of ‘Starboy’ At iHeartRadio Festival Will Leave You In Awe

The Weeknd’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 22 was amazing! He had everyone on their feet while rocking out to ‘Starboy’ — including us! Watch him slay the stage here.

The Weeknd, 27, performed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV for the iHeartRadio Music Festival yesterday, Sept. 22, and his rendition of his hit “Starboy” was a show-stopper! Seriously, this guy just gets better every time. Now we know why it is, after all, the Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour! It is definitely his greatest song by far and a perfect one to headline with. The hot singer took the stage to belt out his amazing song and totally spit hot fire.

The Weeknd danced around the stage while wearing a black jacket with red and black checkered sleeves. The only thing that could have possibly out-shined his amazing performance were the blinding strobe lights that swirled around him in shades of blue. While his loving girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, wasn’t able to fly out for this one — she’s hard at work in NYC filming a new Woody Allen movie — The Weeknd clearly brought his A-game to make her proud. You know he had to have been thinking about her while dropping a beat, too! Click here to see more of Sel and The Weeknd’s best pics.

Other performances yesterday included Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Thirty Seconds to Mars, David Guetta and Harry Styles (who was absolutely amazing in his high-energy performance!). Today, Sept. 23, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will see show-stopping sets from DJ Khaled, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett and Kesha will perform today, Sept. 23, so check back at HollywoodLife.com for more!

Check out The Weeknd’s remaining tour dates:

September 24 – Saint Paul

September 27 – Licoln

September 29 – Denver

October 2 – Edmonton

October 5 – Vancouver

October 6 – Portland

October 8 – Oakland

October 11 – Sacramento

October 13 – Anaheim

October 14 – Las Vegas

October 17 – Houston

October 19 – San Antonio

October 21 – Tulsa

October 24 – Miami

October 28 – Columbia

October 29 – Nashville

November 1 – Detroit

November 2 – Chicago

November 29 – Aukland, New Zealand

December 2 – Sydney

December 3 – Sydney

December 6 – Brisbane

December 8 – Melbourne

December 9 – Melbourne

December 11 – Adelaide

December 14 – Perth

