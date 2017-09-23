Tamera Mowry-Housley Slams Kevin Hart For Breaking Pregnant Wife’s Heart Over Cheating Scandal

Uh-oh! During her visit to ‘The Real’ on Sept. 21, Tamera Mowry-Housley called out Kevin Hart for allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish! Check out what she had to say!

In the aftermath of Kevin Hart‘s, 38, alleged cheating controversy, fans and friends have come forward wondering how his gorgeous wife Eniko Parrish, 33, is coping with the chaos and why, at least up until now, she’s decided to stay in this marriage. Well, actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, 39, paid a visit to The Real on Sept, 21 where she offered her two cents on the Eniko’s predicament. And let’s just say she kept it real! Tamera revealed what she’d do if she were in Eniko’s shoes and her logic is hard to argue with! Take a look back at Kevin and his wife’s relationship in pics right here!

“If that happened to me, on the basis of what a marriage should be, I’m not staying,” the Sister, Sister star proclaimed as the crowd cheered. “You wanna know why? I’ll tell you why, this is me, this is me. When you cheat on me and I’m pregnant, that tells me the basis of your character. Because I’ve been pregnant not once but twice. You got through a lot. You go through a lot.”

Tamera went on to add that, if your husband isn’t going to honor your marriage when you’ve got a bun in the oven, what’s he going to do when you don’t! “And this is one of the times when your husband is supposed to be doting on you. He’s supposed to be loving on you. You are carrying his child. So to me, that is like, ‘Yo, you cheated on me while I’m pregnant?! What you gonna do when I’m not?!’ …But that is me… I say that, not to judge because like I said, we don’t know their marriage, we don’t know what they’ve been through.” Frankly, she’s making a whole lot of sense!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU agree with Tamera? Should Eniko leave Kevin amid this controversy? Let us know below!