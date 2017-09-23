Kylie Jenner: Perez Hilton Under Fire For Saying That She Should ‘Have An Abortion’

Wow. Upon hearing that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, Perez Hilton reacted…by saying she should get an abortion! Needless to say, fans dragged the ‘ignorant’ columnist for his controversial video!

“I love life, I love babies, [but] if I were Kris Jenner, I would tell that girl to get an abortion.” Perez Hilton, 39, said in a reaction video posted on Sept. 22, hours after the news broke that Kylie Jenner, 20, was reportedly four-months pregnant. Though Perez got Kylie’s age wrong – as he called her 19, though she just turned 20 on Aug. 10 – there was a reason behind him saying that Kylie should terminate her pregnancy. “Let’s be really real here, people. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not going to last. They’re not going to end up happily ever after. They’ve having a baby and they barely know each other.”

“This is when being pro-choice really comes in handy,” Perez said, just utterly flabbergasted that Kylie Jenner would be pregnant at her age. “You know [Keeping Up with the Kardashians] is about to end and you know Kylie just wants to get a role on Teen Mom,” he quipped. “I don’t really want to project on Kylie Jenner, but based on everything that I know, I personally don’t think at [20], and given who she is and where she is in her life, [that] she’s going to be a great mom,” he added. “My heart goes out for that poor unborn child, but from a business point of view, this is great for business.”

If Kylie Jenner is four months pregnant, she could undergo a second-trimester abortion procedure, according to Planned Parenthood (especially since she lives in California and not in one of the states that have been trying to restrict woman’s reproductive rights.) However, some fans tore into Perez for just outright saying that Kylie should have terminated her pregnancy, tearing into him for being so flippant with his “outrageous” response video.

Why is Perez Hilton still paid to dish out his opinions? I'd rather watch my toenails grow inward than listen to his shite. #KylieJenner — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) September 23, 2017

@PerezHilton you're an ignorant piece of shit. You don't tell ANYONE they should get an abortion. I don't give a fuck. PERIOD! Gay fuck — Marlaysa ❤ (@Frito_Laysa28) September 23, 2017

perez hilton is way out his fucking mind saying kris shoulda told kylie to get an abortion cause her & travis scott wouldn't last 😠😡😤 — beesly (@cloudnine_417) September 23, 2017

Perez Hilton’s latest video which I refuse to watch (all I had to do was read the headline to know) is beyond disgusting — Kristy⚡ (@heykristyy) September 23, 2017

“I truly feel for all these Kardashian, Jenner, Disick babies,” Perez said. “It’s going so hard for them growing up with abnormal parents in abnormal situation(s), with parents with who don’t even want them to live normal lives.” Perez ended the video praying that the reports are wrong and that Kylie is really not four months pregnant.

What do you think about Perez’s response, HollywoodLifers? Do you agree or do you think he went too far?