Kylie Jenner Dreamed Of Being A Young Mom Before Baby Bombshell — ‘I Feel Like 30 Is Too Late’

The news that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant shouldn’t come as a big shock: she said she was going to be a young mom! Kylie admitted she wanted a baby in her 20s because she doesn’t believe in life ‘after 30!’

It’s still a bit unbelievable to think that Kylie Jenner is going to become a mom before she’s old enough to legally drink. The 20-year-old is reportedly four months pregnant, but fans should have seen this twist coming. “I feel like 30 is too late [to have kids],” Kylie said during 2016 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, per Daily Mail, and she thought that age 25 was a good time to start making babies. She even doubled down on this during a 2016 interview with PASTE magazine.

“I don’t want to start [having] a baby when I’m 30! I don’t believe in after 30 – I don’t know,” she told the publication. When asked what her family thinks about this urge to get knocked up in her twenties – especially since Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, were in their thirties when they started having babies – Kylie said her sisters felt the same way she did. “[They] all wanted to have kids before [then.] Kim was like, ‘I better have two kids before 30.’ She always said that,” she added. Huh. It seems that unlike Kourt and Kim, Kylie wasn’t going to wait.

The Kardashian family has stayed quiet about the bun allegedly in Kylie’s oven. However, it seems that her men – both her ex, Tyga, 27, and current beau (and reported father of her baby) Travis Scott, 25, couldn’t help but share their feelings about the news. Kylie is reportedly four months pregnant, and reports claim that the family has known for “quite some time.” Travis may have spilled the beans on June 12, as he sent out a mysterious tweet. “Legit happiest day of my life.” Was this the tweet on the day Travis found out he was supposedly a father?

As for T-Raww, he wasn’t feeling so thrilled knowing that Kylie was reportedly knocked up. Tyga supposedly claimed that he’s the alleged baby daddy on his Snapchat account before deleting the pic. If this was Tyga’s way to make a joke about his ex, it was likely a way to mask his pain. T-Raww is “absolutely gutted” by the pregnancy news, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HolywoodLife.com. Tyga’s super bummed that he missed out on a chance to start a family with Kylie. “It’s not something he wants to think about,” the source added.

What do you think about 20-year-old Kylie Jenner supposedly being pregnant, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that’s too young for anyone, especially Kylie?