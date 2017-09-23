Kim K Steps Out With North & Saint As Fans Theorize Her Baby Is Due Same Time As Kylie’s

Kim Kardashian supposedly has baby No. 3 on the way and Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting baby No. 1, but will they arrive at the same time? Kim was spotted out with North and Saint as pregnancy rumors swirl!

Kim Kardashian, 36, was spotted taking her daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1, out in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, the same day news broke that her little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, is allegedly pregnant with beau Travis Scott‘s baby. While Kim is also expecting a baby, her tummy couldn’t have been flatter as she flaunted it in a grey crop top and sweat pants while stepping out. Of course that’s because, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim and her hubby Kanye West, 40, are actually expecting their baby via surrogate. But now that the news that Kylie is pregnant (and reportedly 4 months along) has broke, fans are trying to do a little trimester-related math here. See Kim and Kanye’s baby is reportedly due in January, meaning that Ky and Kim could be holding newborns around the exact same time next year!

Now, some fans on Twitter are taking this coincidence one step further and making the assumption that Kylie could actually be Kim’s surrogate! While that does sound just totally crazy — and we have no reports to back up those theories — the timing is strangely coincidental. Whatever the case may be, we haven’t gotten a great look at Kylie’s reported bump yet, as she has yet to make an official public appearance since the news broke yesterday. Meaning, she did not join Kim and her two kids on their way to Glowzone LA, though Kimmy was accompanied by her other sisters Khloe, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

However, Kylie’s beau Travis was seen partying the night away into the wee hours of Sept. 23. He took the stage at a Miami night club and was in “good spirits.” But he’s allegedly about to become a daddy, so of course he was! And, after getting yet another good look at how cute North and Saint were out and about yesterday, we’re sure Travis knows those good genes must run in the family. So his and Ky’s baby just HAS to look adorable. Click here to see Kylie’s alleged pregnancy photos.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kim and Kylie’s babies will be born at the same time? Let us know below!