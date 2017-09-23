Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace, 8, Looks Adorable In Mini Tux While Walking Mom Down The Aisle

Jenelle Evans may have a new man in her life after marrying David Eason, but it’s clear her son Jace will ALWAYS hold her heart! After all, Jace gave the star away at her wedding, & he looked super dapper in his tux!

At her Sept. 23 wedding to David Eason, Jenelle Evans, 25, had someone extra special accompany her down the aisle — her oldest son Jace Evans, 8! Dressed in the cutest little tuxedo, the youngster looked beyond precious, and we love how he truly seemed to take the honor seriously. Considering Jenelle’s dad is no longer in her life, and she doesn’t have the best relationship with her mom Barb, Jace was the perfect person to give her away on her big day. Click here to see pics of Jenelle and her now-husband David.

In the rare footage released from the ceremony, Jace is spotted following his newly wed mama in his dapper duds for the ceremony! He appears to be decked out in his mini tux! Too cute for words! Similarly, David opted for black slacks, a black tie, a grey shirt and a white jacket for the special day! And, because it’s David, he also rocked some sporty shades at the ceremony! Love it!

Before her wedding day arrived, Jenelle told Life & Style magazine that Jace was “So excited,” to not only walk her down the aisle, but also to wear his very own suit! “He wants to wear his suit tomorrow!” Jenelle gushed to the publication earlier this month — aw! The mom-of-three also revealed to the outlet that she wanted her nuptials to have a “laid-back” feel, which is totally Jenelle’s style anyways. “I even told the guys, ‘Come in jeans and button-downs.’ I don’t care.”

Following that theme, Jenelle only decided to invite close family and friends, and she had her guests dine on “buffet-style” foods. Jenelle is also proud mom to son Kaiser, 3, and daughter Ensley, 7-months. Congrats again, David and Jenelle!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how cute is it that Jenelle wanted Jace to walk her down the aisle? Doesn’t he look precious?