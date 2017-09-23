A Concert For Charlottesville: Everything To Know & How To Watch

Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and more of the biggest names in music are coming together to raise money for victims of the Charlottesville violence. Here’s how to watch ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’ and everything else to know.

“A Concert For Charlottesville” is happening at University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Sunday, Sept. 24. You can tune into a free live stream in partnership with Oath on platforms like Tumblr, YouTube and Facebook starting at 5:55 PM EST. So convenient!

Dave Matthews Band, which hails from Charlottesville and is returning from hiatus to host the event, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and “special guests” will all be performing, according to an official release, so you won’t want to miss a moment!

Tickets for the unity-focused evening were given t0 members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities for free. That being said, “attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the ‘Concert for Charlottesville Fund’ at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation,” according to the official site, “Beneficiaries of the fund will include victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.” You can learn more about how to donate here.

In response to the recent events in their hometown, DMB will host “A Concert for Charlottesville”: https://t.co/FPRDsvUjEX #Concert4Cville pic.twitter.com/7yDONeqjxX — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) September 6, 2017

Check back to HollywoodLife.com on Sunday for full “Concert For Charlottesville” coverage.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch “A Concert For Charlottesville?” Tell us which performer you’re most looking forward to seeing!