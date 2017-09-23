Harry Styles Slays With High-Energy Performance Of Biggest Hits At iHeartRadio Festival

Harry Styles put on a stunning performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, and we’re breaking it down here. The crooner had the audience on their feet while hitting the stage in style!

Harry Styles, 23, never lets us down! The heartthrob commanded the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas, NV at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, performing hits like “Only Angel,” “Two Ghosts” and “Sign of the Times” for the uber-excited crowd. With his brightly colored suit, fans couldn’t keep their eyes of the crooner as he belted out the lyrics to his catchy jams, hitting all the right notes. Harry was rocking out and his high-energy performance had fans on the feet, clearly wanting an encore. The singer definitely made a fashion statement with his red and white retro-diamond print ensemble, since host with the most Ryan Seacrest, 42, even gave him a shout-out about it!

“A little sneak peek of @Harry-Styles’ #iheartfestival outfit – I think he already won best dressed,” Ryan wrote. Harry definitely took a risk and it paid off! Fans were loving how he performed several of his biggest solo hits, especially since he kept blowing kisses at the audience. Luckily, no one fainted from his sweet gesture! While performing “Carolina,” “Ever Since New York” and “Kiwi,” he put a different flare on each single and totally nailed it. One fan on Twitter even gushed, “@Harry-Styles you smashed it tonight!! Your vocals and outfit were on point.” Check out photos of Harry’s best outfits here.

Other performances today included The Weeknd, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Thirty Seconds to Mars and David Guetta, while DJ Khaled, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett and Kesha will perform tomorrow, Sept. 23, so check back at HollywoodLife.com for more! Of course, many fans were hoping for a mini One Direction reunion, since Harry, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson were all on the lineup. Alas, the fellas performed on separate days, so it’s unlikely that they were going to get together during the busy weekend. One day!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Harry’s performance at iHeart? Tell us if you loved it!