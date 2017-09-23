Golden State Warriors Refuse To Visit White House After Trump Trashes Steph Curry

Donald Trump threw a hissy fit and uninvited Step Curry from celebrating the 2017 NBA title at the White House. Well, the Golden State Warriors just said they’re not going and would rather celebrate ‘diversity’ than waste their time with Trump.

The Golden State Warriors have yet to be invited to visit the White House and celebrate their 2017 NBA championship. Well, President Donald Trump, 71, can just forget about partying with Kevin Durant, 28, Klay Thompson, 27, coach Steve Kerr, 51, and the rest of the squad. After Trump publicly uninvited Steph Curry, 29, on Sept. 23, the Warriors said they wouldn’t go even if Donald begged them to. “While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited,” the team said in a statement.

“We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise,” the Warriors said. “In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion – the values that we embrace as an organization.”

Well, that takes care of that. To recap: Steph said on Sept. 23 that the Warriors were meeting to discuss whether or not to accept a hypothetical invitation to visit the White House. Steph, a man who has criticized Trump in the past, said he would vote no. “I don’t want to go,” Steph said, per USA Today. “That’s kind of the nucleus of my belief…(But) it’s not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation.”

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

“That we don’t stand for basically what our President has – the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right times, that we won’t stand for it,” Steph added. After Donald heard Steph’s comments, he tweeted that Curry should be honored to visit the White House and that Curry’s invitation had been “withdrawn.” This – along with Trump calling Colin Kaepernick, 29, a “son of b*tch” – caused the entire sports world to turn on Trump.

