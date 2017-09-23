Is Bernice Burgos Sending A Message To T.I. & Tiny About ‘Broken’ Relationships That ‘Can’t Be Fixed’?

If T.I. and Tiny are back together, then Bernice Burgos might be feeling a bit salty. T.I.’s alleged former side chick took to Snapchat to lay down an icy message that may have been directed at T.I.!

Bernice Burgos, 37, and T.I., 36, may be a thing of the past (if they ever were) but that doesn’t mean she can’t throw shade over where things ended up. T.I.’s alleged side chick took to Snapchat today, Sept. 23, to send out a very cryptic message that has some very obvious implications. “When something is broken it can never be fixed,” she wrote in a message that included a shrugging emoji. Um, we’re pretty sure that wasn’t just a random thought. Now, we could be wrong, but it seems like that’s the kind of thing a former lover would say to her ex who has officially gotten back together with his wife. And that’s exactly what T.I. has done, as he and Tiny, 42, have reportedly called off their divorce.

However, an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that thoughts of Bernice still plague their marriage. “Even though Bernice is out of the picture, she’s still on Tiny‘s mind,” the source close to the Xscape singer told us. “Tiny checks up on her on social media and compares herself to her all the time. Tiny’s still haunted by Bernice — Bernice nearly destroyed her marriage, so just forgetting about her is not an option. Instead, she’s taking notes and making sure she outdoes Bernice.”

Tiny has reportedly been sending T.I. sexy twerking videos and is copying Bernice’s style in some ways. “Tiny’s not in total denial, she knows T.I. obviously had a huge attraction to Bernice and she wants to make sure she does it better than her,” the insider said. “She’s all about proving to T.I. that she’s better for him in every way.” Click here to see T.I. and Tiny’s cutest pics.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bernice’s cryptic message? Was it directed at T.I. for getting back together with Tiny? Let us know below!