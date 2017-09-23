G-Eazy, Halsey, Blake & Gwen: Hollywood’s Cutest Hand-Holding Couples — New Pics

It’s one of the most sweetest and romantic gestures: holding hands with your sweetheart! From G-Eazy and Halsey’s date night PDA to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani locking fingers, take a look at celebrity lovebirds holding hands.

The Beatles famously sang, “I wanna hold your hand,” and is anything sweeter than seeing a pair of Hollywood heartthrobs walking with one hand wrapped around the other? Just take a look at Halsey, 22, and G-Eazy, 28. The new couple hit up West Hollywood for an intimate night together on Sept. 20, walking outside of Catch LA while engaged in sweet PDA. “They were all smiles throughout the entire evening, hardly leaving each other’s side,” an eyewitness told Page Six. Its seems that the “Bad At Love” singer was good at holding onto her new man. How sweet! Click through our gallery of adorable celebrity couples holding hands, here.

Of course, when it comes to holding hands, it’s hard to beat Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47. These two The Voice judges are all about the handholding. Whenever they’re going out on a romantic date in Disneyland or hanging out in Oklahoma or going on a quick grocery shopping trip, these two are always seen hand in hand. While Blake and Gwen are about to release a Christmas song, perhaps they should consider covering that Beatles classic? It seems to be their song, after all.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, have been spotted holding hands plenty of the times. Granted, who can blame A-Rod? After all, it is J.Lo, and with a body like her, anyone would want to hold her close by. Thankfully, A-Rod is a gentleman in public and he knows not to grab anything inappropriate. Speaking of keeping one’s “Hands To Myself,” Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, seem to redefine couple goals whenever they’re spotted holding hands together. The two wrapped their fingers together while walking down the streets of New York City on Sept. 3 and it was incredibly romantic.

There are so many celebrity couples that love holding hands. Stephen Curry, 29, and Ayesha Curry, 28, walked hand in hand during the red carpet of the 2017 ESPY Awards. Ryan Gosling, 36, and Eva Mendes, 43, proved that Disneyland truly is the “happiest place on earth,” as they held hands while on a sweet date there. Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, also bust out the sweet PDA whenever they can. Don’t even try to use your fingers to try and count how many couples love holding hands – there is just too many!

Instead, take a look up above to see all these sweet moments. HollywoodLifers, do you love holding your sweetheart’s hand? Which couple do you think has the sweetest PDA moment?