Xscape Performs A Stunning Medley Of Hits On ‘Wendy Williams’

Xscape has still got it! Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott looked sexy as ever as they performed on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ Here’s what went down!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and Xscape‘s visit to Wendy Williams‘ talk show on Sept. 22 was everything! The women looked stunning in lacy, sequined outfits as they performed “My Little Secret,” “Understanding” and more.

The group’s appearance on Wendy came after the talk show host and T.I. “threw subtle,” as Wendy described it, at one another. Wendy’s continuously made T.I. and Tiny’s relationship troubles hot topics on her show. And, on Sept 12, T.I. had enough. He took to Instagram, where he posted recent bikini shots of Wendy from her recent vacation to Barbados; photos that she was scrutinized over for her lack of junk in the trunk. In his caption, T.I. took a different approach. He didn’t diss Wendy, but the photos were enough of a dig at the talk show host.

Then, Wendy clapped back, and she drug Tiny into the mix. First, she made fun of T.I.’s height to her packed audience, where she implied that he wears “lifts” to appear taller. Adding fuel to the fire, Wendy even said that she could “buy a booty” like his wife, Tiny. And, that’s when Tiny put in her two cents, where she defended her man.

“I’ve never seen a man wear lifts, ever,” she said during interview at V-103 radio in Atlanta. “No, the man doesn’t really care about being tall. He is who he is…I’ve been with the man for 16 years. They must be hiding them from me,” she revealed. “He think he the man. He don’t care if he’s this height or this height.” As far as Wendy and Tip’s feud, Tiny wants no part of it. “I have nothing to do with it, but just leave me out of it. Leave me out of it,” she said.

Regardless of the tit for tat, Wendy did admit that she is not feuding with the couple. And, that seems to be the case since she and Tiny appeared to be in good spirits during Xscape’s appearance. So, we’ll have to see who drops the next diss.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Xscape’s performance on Wendy?