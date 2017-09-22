Dream Doll: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy Rumored ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Newcomer

The next season of ‘L&HH: New York’ is totally going to be binge-worthy, especially with the cast shakeups! Dream Doll is one of the rumored newcomers, so here’s everything you need to know about her!

1.) Tabatha “Dream Doll” Robinson is an accomplished TV personality, model, recording artist and actress. The 25-year-old bombshell rose to fame while appearing on the sixteenth season of the hit series Bad Girls Club. Having worked as a bartender during her younger years, she’s come a long way, since she’s been teaming up with L&HH star Dj Self and is now the first female artist to be signed to his record label Gwinin Entertainment. Dreamdoll’s sizzling new album Life In Plastic recently reached number 28 on the Hip Hop iTunes chart in the US. She’s even been compared to the likes of rap queen Nicki Minaj, 34.

2.) She’s reportedly one of the hottest new stars of Love & Hip Hop: New York. Get your buttery popcorn ready, since viewers of the hit VH1 reality show franchise are in for a treat. Dream Doll is supposedly one of eight fresh new faces, according to an MTO report on Sept. 21. Five cast members were reportedly fired and three quit, so there’s going to be a whole new dynamic. Sophia Body, Anais, Ashley Diaz, Jonathan Fernandez, Ayisha Diaz, and Britney F. Taylor are the newbies, while fan-favorites Yandy Smith-Harris, Mariahlynn, Bianca Bonnie, Juliet “Juju” C., and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson are returning!

3.) Dream Doll graduated college with a Business Management degree. The reality star has worked hard to make her future as bright as possible, putting in serious hours at school to provide herself the most opportunities. From modeling roles to radio host gigs, she’s continuing to build her empire while expanding her social media following to almost a million. She appears twice weekly on Power 105.1 and her latest hit single “Everything Nice” is garnering tons of attention. Dream Doll is obsessed with the color pink and she’s famous for having a matching wardrobe and Jeep.

4.) Her motto is so relatable. Dream Doll wants the world to know she always keeps it real. The artist spilled all the tea about her favorite phrase to live by on her website. “Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me twice,” it reads. Well see how that works into her appearances on Love & Hip Hop, since there’s never a shortage of drama! She lives by her own rules, even rocking nothing but body paint for the cover of her album, which dropped Sept. 20.

5.) She loves to post smoldering pics to the gram. Like many rising stars, Dream Doll is no stranger to sharing the hottest photos ever on IG, teasing her followers with all sorts of sexy ensembles. The bombshell dressed to impress for her recent listening party, rocking a see-through frock on Sept. 21. “Watching dreams unfold 🎤 @djself stay tuned to what’s coming from our desk,” she wrote. She’ll totally be serving up fierce fashion cues on L&HH!

