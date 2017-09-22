Tyga Feels ‘Absolutely Gutted’ Over Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News

Well, that didn’t take long! Just minutes after it was revealed that Kylie Jenner’s reportedly pregnant with her first child, her ex, Tyga, shared his reaction to the situation. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s ‘gutted.’

Tyga is heartbroken over the biggest news to rock the Kardashians since their reality show premiered 10 years ago — his ex, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with her first child. Tyga, who broke up with Kylie just before she started dating her alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott, is devastated. “Tyga is not dealing with the pregnancy news very well. He feels absolutely gutted and feels it should have been him. He hates it and really is sad with the news. It is not something he wants to think about. The news really sucks for him,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see sweet pics of Kylie and Travis.

As we previously told you, via various reports, Kylie, 20, and her boyfriend of just five months, Travis Scott, are said to be expecting a baby girl, according to TMZ. Kylie has yet to confirm the news, but according to Page Six, the family will make an official announcement later today, Sept. 22. And Kylie is said to be due in February, PEOPLE claims. A source further told the outlet, “They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

In case you haven’t been following along, or keeping up with Kylie (pun intended), she and Tyga broke up shortly before she started dating Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis were first spotted together at Coachella in April, and considering Kylie’s allegedly due in February, that means she and Travis must have conceived shortly after they started dating. So it’s no wonder Tyga’s heartbroken and “gutted” over this news. The pain of their split is likely still fresh.

