Whoa! Tupcac Shakur’s closest pal Suge Knight is claiming that the late rap legend might still be among us. We’ve got the details on how he’s telling Ice-T in a new documentary that Pac is still alive.

As far as conspiracy theories go, there have been many believers who think rap icon Tupac Shakur did not actually die in a Las Vegas hospital days after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. Now his pal and Death Row Records mentor Suge Knight, 52, is claiming in a new documentary that Pac may still be with us! In Who Shot Biggie and Tupac? he tells interviewers Soledad O’Brien, 51, and Ice-T, 59, that when he last saw Makaveli in the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, he was doing great and joking about being shot four times.

“When Pac died…if he really did, ya know?” he tells Soledad and Ice in the doc that airs on Fox on Sept. 24. She incredulously asks him what he means by that and Suge goes on to say, “I mean when I left that hospital me and Pac were laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad.” Umm…Tupac was in ICU on life support and heavily sedated in his final days so he was never doing “well” at any point. He passed away from internal bleeding six days after getting shot when doctors were unable to stop the hemorrhaging. His mom Afeni has his body cremated. Yet still all these years later, people want to believe he’s still secretly alive and walking among us. See pics of Tupac here.

“I’m going to tell you with Pac you never know,” Suge continues in his phone interview from behind bars where he’s awaiting a Jan. 2018 trial for allegedly running over and killing a man in Compton, CA in 2015. Even Ice can’t contain his distain that he’s perpetuating the myth that Tupac didn’t really die, saying “Oh there you go.” Seriously. Why would he have faked his death and stayed in hiding for 21 years?! Suge has even claimed to have had ideas as to who was behind Pac’s unsolved murder over the years so for him to be saying that he’s still alive is pretty odd.

