Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Expecting A Baby Girl

Well, it looks like Kylie Jenner will be redecorating a room in her house with pink things, as a new report claims she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby GIRL! Get all the details here.

Kylie Jenner just stole Kim Kardashian‘s thunder, as a new report claims she’s pregnant with her first child! Kim and husband Kanye West are rumored to be expecting their third child, via surrogate, but now that Kylie’s allegedly pregnant, everyone’s going to forget Kim and Kanye are even expecting. Kylie, 20, and her boyfriend of just five months, Travis Scott, are said to be preparing to welcome a little GIRL into their lives, TMZ reports. And guess what? Travis is reportedly excited, as a source told the news site that he’s been telling friends “how his life is going to change.” Yay? Click here to see sweet pics of Kylie and Travis.

Kylie has yet to confirm the news, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has seemingly been sporting a baby bump in recent Snapchat pics. She’s also been been posting old photos on Instagram, as well as pictures that only feature her from the chest up. Could she be hiding the allegedly pregnancy? If she is, the truth may come out in the very near future, as Page Six claims the family will make an official announcement later today, Sept. 22. She has been looking pregnant for about four months,” a source told Page Six.

PEOPLE also confirms the news, as a source told the outlet, “They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!” This may come as a shock to fans, but if Kylie and Travis are happy, then we’re happy for them! We can’t wait to see what their baby girl looks like when she’s born — the same source told PEOPLE that she’s due in February.

