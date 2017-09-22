Here Are The Top 20 Halloween Costumes For 2017

Halloween is about a month away, so you need to start planning your costume ASAP! We’ve rounded up the 20 most popular Halloween costumes for 2017 — see our list below.

Whether you’re dying to be a Disney Princess, a superhero, or a pop culture phenomenon, 2017 is giving you a ton of options for an amazing Halloween costume. With so many huge movies like Spiderman, Thor and Wonder Woman breaking the box office this year, the possibilities are endless. TV shows like Game Of Thrones, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale will provide great options for couples or groups. Mermaid, unicorn and Baywatch babe are all easy costumes to make yourself. If you want to get political, you could be “Fake News” or Donald Trump, or Hillary Clinton, because we’re not letting go.

If you are obsessed with celebrities, look no further than the Kardashian family. Or you could be one of many Taylor Swift options — she outlines her most famous “characters” in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. See our list for the top Halloween costumes of 2017 below, scroll through the gallery to see some popular costume ideas, and let us know who you plan to be on Halloween in the comments!

WONDER WOMAN: Thanks to Gal Gadot, girls and women everywhere will be channeling their inner superhero.

ELEVEN FROM STRANGER THINGS: If you have blonde hair, all you need is a pink dress and socks.

BELLE FROM BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Whether you want to be bookworm Belle or the transformed girl in the yellow ball gown, you know this will be a popular choice.

PREGNANT KYLIE JENNER: Because Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant.

UNICORN: Break out the glitter.

MERMAID: Again, break out the glitter.

GAME OF THRONES: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will definitely be the most popular couple’s costume.

GLOW GIRLS: Leotard central.

BAYWATCH BABE: Do you have a red bathing suit? You have a costume.

FAKE NEWS: This newspaper-covered dress from Yandy.com is like the least chic version of the Dior dress Carrie wore in SATC.

DONALD TRUMP: Just get 3 coats of a spray tan and you’re good to go.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: If it’s cold where you live, this costume is ideal.

THOR: Super timely since Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3.

SPIDERMAN: Guys always want to save the world.

DAVID S. PUMPKIN: The sexiest suit to wear on October 31 is one covered in pumpkins.

PENNYWISE FROM IT: Nothing’s scarier than a clown.

FIDGET SPINNER: An easy, DIY project — all you need is cardboard and spray paint.

TAYLOR SWIFT: You can pay homage to one of her many “dead” former selves, or be the new, sexy Taylor covered in snakes!

EMOJI: Remember The Emoji Movie?

A HOCUS POCUS CHARACTER: Why mess with perfection? This is the most classic costume ever!

HollywoodLifers, do you like this list of the top Halloween costumes for 2017? What are you going to be?