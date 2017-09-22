T.I. Pissed Over Wendy Williams’ ‘Dig’ At Him During Interview With Tiny

Tiny Harris made it through an interview with her estranged husband T.I.’s archenemy Wendy Williams on Sept. 22 without too much drama. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s fuming over an apparent dig the host made towards him.

We were expecting some serious fireworks when Tiny Harris, 42, and the rest of the ladies from Xscape stopped by the Wendy Williams Show on Sept. 22. After all, 53-year-old the host is in the middle of a feud with the singer’s estranged husband T.I., 36, at the moment after dissing his height and claiming he wears lifts to seem taller. Wendy almost made it through on her best behavior, but at the very end she just couldn’t help herself and got in a sly dig at the rapper, saying to Tiny, “Tell your friend I said hey.” That is NOT going over well with T.I.

“Tiny came close to pulling out of her appearance on the show, it was causing so much trouble with her and T.I. But in the end they agreed on a bunch of ground rules one of them was that Wendy wasn’t even supposed to speak T.I.’s name. Wendy pretty much stuck to all the demands but she got a sneaky dig in at the end,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When she said to Tiny, ‘tell your friend I said hey,’ it was a message to Tip, at least that’s how he took it. It didn’t go over well with him, he’s not into saying anything to Wendy right now. She bugs the hell out of him and he’s still a little bothered with Tiny for going on the show. But he’s keeping it moving, he’s got bigger things to think about than Wendy Williams.” See pics of T.I. and Tiny, here.

Wendy paid Tiny a big compliment at the end of the interview, saying she was really going to miss her VH1 reality show with T.I. and their kids The Family Hustle, which just went off the air in May after six seasons. She kept to her word at didn’t say Tip’s name aloud, but it was darn clear the long drawn out way she said “hey” to her “friend” that she was referring to him. Tiny knew it as well, saying she would pass along the message with a nod.

