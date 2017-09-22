Saint West Shows Off His Adorable New Cornrows For Ice Skating Date With Kim K & North

Cuteness overload! Kim Kardashian’s precious son Saint West is officially rocking a new ‘do, debuting his adorable cornrows during an ice skating date with his big sister North and mommy dearest on Sept. 21.

New hair, who dis? Saint West looked stylish as can be while spotted out with his mom Kim Kardashian, 36, and sister North West, 4, on Sept. 21. The reality star’s precious one-year-old son rocked a hip new ‘do, sporting cornrows for a family-fun date in Los Angeles. Kim stayed close to her kids as they ventured towards the ice skating rink, holding North’s hand while carrying Saint in her arms. Her little boy kept it cool in his Harley Davidson top, while North was adorable with her braids and pink frock. The makeup maven dressed down, opting for a simple white t-shirt and sweat pants. She still looked fierce with her long blonde locks and lace-up pumps! See pics of Kim with North and Saint, here.

Kanye West, 40, was not far behind, smiling from ear to ear while meeting up with the rest of Kim’s family. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, brought her sweet daughter Penelope, 5, along for the adventure and they were also joined by Khloe Kardashian, 36. Fans were losing it after seeing Saint’s charming hairstyle, many taking to Twitter to swoon over how precious he is. After seeing all the chatter online, Kim replied back to one comment and revealed if she thinks Saint looks more like Kanye or herself. “He has my features but Kanye’s face shape, my dad’s ears & sweetest personality,” the reality queen wrote. She added, “I think he has my dad’s ears. It’s so cute!”

Kim recently opened up about the joys of motherhood and shared her hopes for the future during a candid new interview. “My hope for my children is that they’ll just be at peace,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “No matter what they end up doing, or who they end up becoming, I just want them to be happy. I definitely like to be firm and set goals. I was raised like that. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be kind.” Kim also gushed over her hubby Kanye, saying, “It’s just the most intense feeling and love. It’s just knowing that someone really has your back no matter what.”

