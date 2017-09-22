Tweets

JLo, Ricky Martin & More Stars Pray For Families Trapped In Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez & Ricky Martin
A vehicle drives along a beach after the passing of Hurricane Maria in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 21 September 2017. Dominican emergency authorities warned that 'the worst has yet to come' in relation to the effects of Hurricane Maria, which left 25 communities isolated and caused the displacement of 16,727 people. Aftermath of Hurricane Maria in the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo - 21 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Puerto Rican celebrities are praying for their home, ravaged by Hurricane Maria and completely left without power. See their passionate tweets and Instagram posts asking for disaster relief.

Did you know that a lot of your favorite celebrities are Puerto Rican. From Jennifer Lopez, to Ricky Martin, to La La Anthony and Victoria Justice, these Borincanos all have major pride for their home island. The fact that Puerto Rico has been absolutely devastated after the onslaught of Hurricane Maria is hitting them hard. Some celebrities, like Lin-Manuel Miranda, were absolutely horrified and panicked when they couldn’t get ahold of their family members on the island (don’t worry; Lin found out they were safe!). Many are pleading with their fans to stand with Puerto Rico, as they have, and donate to disaster relief.

After escaping Hurricane Irma with some damage, Puerto Rico was again hit, this time with category 5 Hurricane Irma. The disastrous storm has killed people and knocked out electricity on the entire island. FEMA is working on restoring power, but have warned that people could be left in darkness and danger for months. That’s why distraught celebrities are praying and seeking donations for the place they call home. Without power, so many people are in danger, and generators can only go so far! JLo, Ricky, Lin, and other celebs like, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Jennifer’s ex husband, Marc Anthony, went online to declare a call for action:

“Hi I’m Jennifer Lopez…what’s really on my mind is Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousins still haven’t been to hear from her family over there. What’s really important is how to figure out how to help,” JLo said on Instagram, fighting through tears. “The island of Puerto Rico has been hit with two of the most devastating hurricanes we have ever seen: Irma and Maria. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Wilma Pastrana. Unidos Puerto Rico. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

See these 12 stars’ heartbreaking and inspiring posts about Puerto Rico:

 

“I can’t sleep. My mind is on Puerto Rico, with my people. We are strong. We will rebuild. Together.”

“My people need help.”

“Please help with this important call to our community.”

“Let’s keep the faith, prayer and strength! Let’s help the land for the people of the Caribbean, for my country and the people of Mexico.”

“Protect our island.”

