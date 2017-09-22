Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Excited To Finally ‘Share Their Love’ In Public Debut At Invictus Games

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to bring their romance out into the open at the Invictus Games?! It certainly appears so and, according to our insider, the stunning actress cannot wait! Details!

Hoping to see Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, debut their relationship at the annual Invictus Games this upcoming week!? Get in line! She’s reportedly expected to drop by and take in the competition alongside her royal fella, according to ABC News! And our sources say the Suits actress is definitely looking forward to it! Take a look back at Meghan and Harry’s adorable relationship here!

“Meghan is excited that she and Harry may finally have a chance to share their love for each other out in the open,” a source close to Meghan shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry is hoping, if their schedules allow for it, that he and Meghan can make their public debut as a couple this week at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Things are going great between the two, who have been together long enough that they are ready to take things to the next step and let the world in on their romance.” Yes, please! They’ve been together for almost a year, if not now, when!

Meghan recently gushed about her relationship with the royal redhead with Vanity Fair, even hinting that they could take their relationship out of the shadows sometime soon! “We’re two people who are really happy and in love… I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope that people will understand that this is our time,” she said. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy.”

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping to see them together at the games as much as we are? Let us know!