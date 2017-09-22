One Direction Makeovers: How The Guys Reinvented Their Looks Since The Band Went On Hiatus

The 1D guys grew up over the past two years, and we don’t mean just their music. Their styles have changed, too! From floppy-haired teens to hotties, here’s how One Direction’s style evolved!

It seems like just yesterday that One Direction won The X Factor, doesn’t it? In reality, it’s been six incredible years, in which 1D stormed into the music scene and dominated pop music. From their first album, Up All Night, to their last before calling a hiatus in August 2015, Made in the AM, the guys have never disappointed. Now that every single One Directioner has gone solo, they’ve also modernized their individual style. No longer constrained to catering to teenage girls and creating some sort of cohesiveness with each others’ outfits on tour, their style has really matured! Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan‘s styles have evolved since going on hiatus!

Above all else, the guys have improved their hair immensely. All five used to rock those Beatles bowl cuts and the shaggy ‘dos every bro you knew in high school liked. Those days are behind them, thankfully. Harry cut off his Mick Jagger locks and has a cool, shorter style to match his mod clothing. We’re obsessed with Harry’s wardrobe on tour. He wears suits in interesting colors and patterns, like hot pink, and floral. It’s so effortlessly cool.

Louis and Liam are dads now (weird, right?), and their styles have matured to reflect that. Gone are the chunky sweaters and ill-fitting cargo pants. In are leather jackets, awesome tees, and hair that doesn’t have platinum highlights. Thank god! Click through our gallery above to see how all the 1D guys’ styles have changed over the years!

