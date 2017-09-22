Could this friendship be any more adorable? Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had an incredible reunion at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, when Louis showed up to support his ex-band mate at his show.

Louis Tomlinson, 25, is Niall Horan‘s biggest fan. The 25-year-old new father had the crowd chanting his name on Thursday night when he showed up to support Niall, 24, at his Spotify fan concert. At one point, before performing “Fools Gold,” Niall jokingly called out Louis in the crowd and asked him to come join him on stage. While he didn’t come on stage, he did cheer throughout the night for his mate, and joined him backstage afterward for a pic with other stars at the show — including Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett.

“Blown away by Niall tonight,” Louis tweeted after the show. “Felt so fu-king proud!” Of course, we know that the two are still very close. “I see Louis and [his son] little Freddie all the time. He lives around the corner from me [in Los Angeles],” he told Billboard magazine in an interview in May. On Sept 20, Niall also was spotted supporting Harry Styles at his show — so clearly the band is still just as close, and consider each other family.

what a night A post shared by Dave Rocco (@daverocco) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

“I know in my heart of hearts that no matter what any of us do individually it will never be as big as One Direction,” Niall just revealed in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1. “I have stuff that I want to write about I have a sound I think I’ve got down. It’s a competitive world out there and if it’s a world where I can bring this sort of music out there and be somewhat successful, I’m happy with that.”

Luckily, fans captured some incredible moments from his show in multiple videos:

📲 | Niall joking around with the fans and calling out to Louis before performing Fools Gold. September 21, 2017 • ©@ChrisKlemens (edited) pic.twitter.com/xgHfxGsBUV — King Updates (@LouisT91Updates) September 22, 2017

Louis being proud of Niall. I strongly agree. pic.twitter.com/PfyUAfiNxF — Louis Promo Squad (@LouisPromoSquad) September 22, 2017

