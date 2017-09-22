Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant: How She Kept Her Bump Hidden — See The Pics

Has Kylie Jenner been hiding a baby bump this whole time? Rumor has it that Kylie’s reportedly pregnant! While we think about it, she’s been wearing baggy clothes lately! Click through to see some of her recent looks!

Sneaky, sneaky! Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly four months pregnant, which is totally shocking to fans who are used to seeing her in various states of undress. Girl is tiny! But we’ve noticed something…Kylie’s been covering up an awful lot lately! From baggy sweatshirts to loose fitting t-shirt dresses, Kylie’s style has suddenly evolved over the past few months. Is there a reason why she changed things up? If Kylie truly is pregnant, she could be hiding a baby bump under there! Scroll through our gallery above to see recent photos of Kylie.

Exhibit A: Kylie loves herself a body con minidress, and the more cutouts, the better. While Kylie has donned some sexy outfits, lately, they’re decidedly looser than she prefers. She stunned in a white, long-sleeved dress in a photo posted on September 19, but it was wrap-around, not tight. Interesting! Just a few days before posting the pic, she was spotted out and about with BFF Harry Hudson in Los Angeles. She went super casual for the September 12 shopping trip, wearing leggings, a huge t-shirt, and sneakers. Why the sudden need to cover up?

One of the most suspect pics is a Snap Kylie posted with her friends at her house. The two girls she’s with are wearing barely-there crop tops and tight pants. Kylie’s wearing a really baggy men’s tee and what appear to be looser-fitting pants. Is this the beginning of a new, comfier style era for Kylie, or is she keeping something hidden from the public? Something else to note — she actually covered up at her 20th birthday party on August 10, too! While she was wearing a tight, white miniskirt, she covered up on top with an off-shoulder white sweater. It’s slung down low enough that it’s partially covering her stomach.

