Kourtney Posts Insta About People ‘Using You’ After Scott Kisses Sophia Richie: Message To Ex?

Kourtney Kardashian appears to still be giving Scott Disick the cold shoulder after their awkward appearance on the ‘KUWTK’ special. This message on her Instagram may be pointed to him — what do you think?

Scott Disick, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, made it clear in a clip from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th anniversary special that they’re not on good terms. Host Ryan Seacrest, 42, made thinks extra awkward by joking that “when you see them together there’s a connection there,” after Kourtney basically ignored Scott when he came into the room. Though Scott admits that Kourtney’s the only person he’s ever loved, they’re not together — and it doesn’t seem like they are anytime soon after he got caught kissing 19-year-old Sofia Richie! Right after pics surfaced of Scott and Sofia’s rendezvous, Kourtney took to Instagram with a very interesting post that may or may not have been aimed at Lord Disick. (Scroll down to see the full post).

“In life, you realize there is a role for everyone you meet,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. “Some will test you, some will use you, some will love you, and some will teach you. But the ones who are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in you. They are the rare and amazing people who remind you why it’s worth it. -Unknown” The post features a photo of sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, hugging her. It’s really sweet!

At first glance, this could just be a post about appreciating her sisters, those “rare and amazing people who remind you why it’s worth it.” But the part about people who “will use you” is a little suspect. Seeing Scott kiss Sofia, who’s even younger than Kylie, has to hit hard! After all, Scott was toying with her by taking Bella Thorne, 19, on vacation at the same place Kourt was with with Younes Bendjima over the summer! Scott and Sofia shared their kiss while lounging on the beach in Miami on September 21. And Kourt’s Instagram went up later that day? Coincidence, or total burn?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney was sending a message to Scott with her post? Let us know!