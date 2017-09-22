Kendall Jenner ‘Has To Laugh’ At Scott Disick Hookup Rumors Or She’d Be ‘Creeped Out’

There’s a reason Kendall Jenner cracks up so hard about those old rumors that she hooked up with Scott Disick, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned — and it’s because the whole thing just creeps her out SO much!

In a recent preview for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th anniversary special, Kendall Jenner, 21, was forced to finally address those years-old rumors that she had a relationship with Scott Disick, 34, behind Kourtney Kardashian’s back. She cleared up that the story was “definitely false,” while cracking up with her family, including Scott, over it. “Kendall has to laugh at the rumors, especially when they’re as ridiculous as the thing about her and Scott hooking up,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If she didn’t laugh at that one, she’d be creeped out beyond belief. He’s like her older brother and it’s been that way since she was a kid. It’s just weird, period.”

Of course, this is just one of MANY rumors the Kardashian family has been faced with over the years, and in the preview, Kim Kardashian 36, revealed that it simply doesn’t phase them anymore, although, in the early days, they would “freak out for every single thing that wasn’t true.” We can likely expect the family to spill a LOT more tea during the special, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and airs on E! Sept. 24. One week later, the show’s 14th season will premiere. With Kim reportedly expecting a baby via surrogacy, Khloe Kardashian, 34, getting super serious with Tristan Thompson, 26, and Kourtney finally moving on from Scott…there’s a LOT we’ll get to see unfold when KUWTK comes back!

As for those Kendall and Scott romance rumors, it seems like that one’s officially been put to rest. However, the two do still have a close relationship, as he does with the whole family, despite a drama-filled year between him and Kourt.

