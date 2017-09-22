Will Michelle Obama Run For President In 2020? — She Finally Reveals Her Plans

Michelle Obama or Kanye West? — Who will run for president in 2020? While we’re still waiting on Yeezy’s statement, the former first lady just revealed what’s in store for her future! Is this really happening?

Can you imagine, after eight years as one of the most valued first ladies in the White House, if Michelle Obama, 53, ran for president? Well, you don’t have to worry about that, because the answer is… “Oh no!” Mrs. Obama finally addressed the burning question during a speech at a moderated discussion at a tech conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 21. “That’s still shocking,” she continued. “Like what? Are you kidding me? No.”

However, she did reveal her plans for the future! “No, running for office is nowhere on the radar screen, but continuing in public service is something I will do for the rest of my life,” she said. After hitting a slew of hot topics, the former first lady reflected on her eight years in the White House. “Freedom! I’m out,” she said with a smile, The Salt Lake City Tribune, who was present for her speech, said. Nonetheless, living in the White House had its “challenges.” And, it brought on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Mrs. Obama hilariously described what is was like moving into the most famous house in the United States, eight years ago. “It’s like being shot out of a cannon while drinking from a fire hydrant blind,” she explained to the audience of how she accustomed to her new way of life. “You have to tell the White House what kind of toilet paper you like. You don’t know where your forks are.” Ha!

As for the challenges the eight-year term as the first family had? — Well, life changed drastically, to say the least. Mrs. Obama’s biggest challenge was raising her two children, daughters, Sasha, 16, and Malia, 19, “under the glare of one of the harshest and biggest lights.” She explained how she and President Barack Obama, 56, would go to parent teacher conferences with a 20-car presidential motorcade. When attending the girls’ sporting events, they’d even be asked to take photos in the stands. And, they’d require Secret Service protection at other functions, including proms and first dates.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Michelle Obama should run for president in 2020?